BEIJING Aug 23 China on Saturday called US
criticism of an approach by one of its jets to a US Navy patrol
plane off the Chinese coast earlier this week "completely
groundless" and said its pilot had maintained a safe distance
from the US aircraft.
The strongly-worded statement attributed to Ministry of
National Defense spokesman Yang Yujun was a response to a
diplomatic complaint the Pentagon filed with Beijing on
Friday.
The complaint concerned an August 19 encounter about 215 km
(135 miles) east of China's Hainan Island in which a Chinese
fighter jet came within meters (yards) of a US P-8 Poseidon
anti-submarine and reconnaissance plane and, the US claimed,
performed acrobatic maneuvers around it.
In its statement, the Chinese defense ministry said the J-11
jet was conducting routine checks and described the pilot's
actions as professional.
The United States' frequent short-range reconnaissance
missions threatened the safety of both militaries, it said.
It urged the US to reduce short-range reconnaissance against
China and to respect international law and conventions.
