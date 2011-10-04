ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Oct 4 The White House said on Tuesday it was still reviewing a U.S. Senate bill on China's currency and was in discussions with lawmakers about it.

"We share the concerns of members (of Congress) about the valuation of the (Chinese) currency and the need to appreciate it," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about China's warning that a trade war could break out if the bill passes.

He said the administration wanted to be sure any measure met U.S. "international obligations." The Senate voted on Monday to move forward with a bill designed to press Beijing to let its currency rise in value.