WASHINGTON Oct 5 The White House on Wednesday acknowledged that China's yuan had appreciated against the dollar but repeated its call for the currency to be allowed to rise further.

"We have, from the beginning as an administration, worked on the issue of the undervalued Chinese currency. And it has appreciated to some degree as a result, we think, of those efforts. More needs to be done," White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, editing by Eric Beech)