WASHINGTON, July 15 A federal appeals court on Tuesday issued a surprising rebuke to U.S. President Barack Obama and said he deprived a small Chinese-owned firm of its constitutional protections when he squashed its bid to build wind farms close to a U.S. naval training site.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reversed a lower court ruling and ordered that the firm, Ralls Corp, be provided the evidence on which Obama had rejected the bid.

Obama had issued an order in 2012 instructing Ralls to sell off its four planned wind farms due to national security risks, the first time since 1990 that a U.S. president has formally blocked a business transaction or required a sale on such grounds. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Doina Chiacu)