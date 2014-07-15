(Adds Ralls and Justice Department comment, comment from
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, July 15 A federal appeals court on
Tuesday delivered a surprising rebuke to U.S. President Barack
Obama, saying he deprived a small Chinese-owned company of its
right to due process when he squashed its bid to build wind
farms near a U.S. naval site.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit reversed a lower court ruling and ordered that Ralls
Corp be given any unclassified evidence used by Obama to reject
the bid.
If it stands, the ruling could allow foreign companies to
formally challenge decisions by the U.S. committee that reviews
deals for any national security concerns.
"It's a potentially transformative decision," said Donald
Vieira, a former national security lawyer for the U.S. Justice
Department who now works in private practice.
"Before this opinion, the committee didn't have to tell you
why it's recommending that the president block the deal, but
this decision says otherwise," said Vieira of the law firm
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.
On the recommendation of the Committee on Foreign Investment
in the United States, an interagency group headed by the
Treasury secretary, Obama issued an order in 2012 instructing
Ralls to sell off four planned wind farms because of national
security risks. It was the first time since 1990 that a U.S.
president formally blocked a business deal or required a sale
on these grounds.
Ralls, which was installing wind turbines close to an Oregon
site used to test unmanned drones, immediately sued.
The company argued Obama's order violated the due process
clause of the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and that
Ralls had not been given the opportunity to review and respond
to evidence against it.
Experts believed the lawsuit had little chance of success
because the president has broad powers to protect national
security.
But in a 47-page ruling, a panel of one Obama and two
Republican-appointed judges concluded the President's order
deprived the company of property without due process.
"Due process requires, at the least, that an affected party
be informed of the official action, be given access to the
unclassified evidence on which the official actor relied and be
afforded an opportunity to rebut that evidence," the panel
wrote.
"Ralls was not given any of these procedural protections at
any point," it added.
The lower court that dismissed Ralls' claims valued the wind
farm assets at $6 million.
A lawyer for Ralls, Tim Tingkang Xia, said the company was
"heartened that the court today upheld Ralls' arguments in every
respect. We look forward to further vindicating Ralls' right to
be treated fairly and equally under the law."
Former solicitor general Paul Clement argued the case on
behalf of Ralls.
A Justice Department spokeswoman said the agency was
reviewing the ruling.
