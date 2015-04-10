WASHINGTON, April 10 The United States has asked
the World Trade Organization to establish a dispute settlement
panel concerning a Chinese export subsidy program, the U.S.
Trade Representative's Office said on Friday.
China's "Demonstration Bases-Common Service Platform" export
subsidy program "appears to grant unfair, prohibited export
subsidies to a large range of Chinese manufacturers and
producers, from sectors like textiles to agriculture to
chemicals to and advanced materials and metals," the USTR said.
It said the WTO will establish this panel at the next
meeting of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body on April 22.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham)