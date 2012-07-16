* Ruling says China discriminates against foreign bank cards
* Panel says China UnionPay has monopoly, breaks WTO rules
* U.S. hails a victory but says it lost on some minor points
* Decision is open to appeal
By Tom Miles and Doug Palmer
GENEVA/WASHINGTON, July 16 Washington won a
major victory in an election-year dispute against China on
Monday when a WTO ruling found China had discriminated against
U.S. bank card suppliers in favour of a state-owned enterprise
that enjoys an illegal monopoly.
The decision by a World Trade Organization dispute panel
said Beijing was breaking WTO rules by requiring all
yuan-denominated payment cards issued in China to work with the
network belonging to China UnionPay (CUP), as well as requiring
every merchant and ATM to accept CUP's cards.
With CUP enjoying a monopoly, firms such as Visa Inc,
Mastercard Inc and American Express were
restricted to foreign currency transactions.
The ruling is open to appeal and unless China manages to
overturn it, the country will have to change its rules to give
foreign companies equal access to Chinese firms, effectively
breaking CUP's monopoly.
White House spokesman Jay Carney called the ruling a "win"
that showed "our determination to go after China's efforts to
distort global trade rules".
"That is precisely why 3.5 years into the president's first
term we have doubled the rate of WTO cases against China, versus
the prior administration," he told reporters aboard Air Force
One.
The ruling did not go entirely Washington's way, however.
Although the panel agreed CUP had a monopoly on yuan payment
cards issued and used in China, it rejected the U.S. claim that
CUP was an "across-the-board monopoly supplier" for all
transactions denominated in yuan.
China's Ministry of Commerce welcomed that finding as well
as the panel's rejection of a U.S. claim that China had
committed to cross-border supply of electronic payment services.
Tim Reif, general counsel for the U.S. Trade
Representative's office, said that some small points had been
lost but that there were areas in every trade dispute where "you
don't quite get what you're looking for".
"But it has absolutely no impact on the finding that every
single aspect of China's discriminatory regime has been found
inconsistent with WTO rules and China is going to have to fix
that," he said. "We could not have asked for more."
JOBS
The ruling will support about 6,000 U.S. jobs servicing a
market potentially worth $1 trillion, Reif said.
"We are hopeful that this ruling will pave the way for
international payment companies to participate in the domestic
payments marketplace in China," Visa spokesman Will Valentine
said in an emailed statement.
He added that the company's business in China was healthy
and its partnerships with local banks and CUP would continue to
serve users of co-badged Visa/CUP cards when they travelled
abroad.
Mastercard said Monday's ruling would make opportunities for
the company "all the more interesting" and that it looked
forward to continuing to grow its business in China.
Although the United States and China are not in a trade war,
since only a tiny portion of their imports are the subject of
disputed policies, they are vocal in their mutual criticism.
Washington says China's attacks are largely tit-for-tat
retaliations for valid U.S. complaints, while China suggests the
White House is simply "China-bashing" in an election year.
However, WTO rulings are slow to take effect and there is no
guarantee of any rapid change in the Chinese market.
Even if China waives its right to appeal, it will still have
a "reasonable" period to bring its laws into line with WTO
rules, and it will be up to the United States to ensure it does
so, a process that could take years and lead to further
litigation if the two sides disagree on the amount of reform
needed.
CUP already operates in more than 110 countries and claims
to be the third most used card in terms of transaction amount.
Based on share sale documents filed by a minority investor
to a Chinese stock exchange in July 2011, it had more than 1.4
billion debit cards in circulation and was valued at around
$11.3 billion at the time.
China's Big Four lenders, namely ICBC
, China Construction Bank
, Agricultural Bank of China
and Bank of China are
major shareholders of UnionPay, the listings showed.
