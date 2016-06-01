(Adds comment by senior U.S. Treasury official on exchange rate
communications)
WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. Treasury will press
China in bilateral meetings next week to keep moving toward a
market-determined exchange rate, reduce excess industrial
capacity, and make reforms that boost domestic consumption, a
senior Treasury official said on Wednesday.
The official, speaking to reporters ahead of Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew's trip to Beijing for the annual U.S.-China
Strategic and Economic Dialogue meetings on June 6-7, said a
"hallmark" for China to achieve a market-determined exchange
rate would be "two-sided flexibility" that allows the yuan to
both appreciate and depreciate in response to market pressures.
China's yuan has slid in recent weeks to near
five-year lows against the dollar amid weak factory data and
market expectations that the Federal Reserve is preparing to
raise interest rates in June or July.
The Treasury official said that it was also for important
for China to continue to communicate clearly its intentions for
exchange rate policies.
"That communication is a core part of an effective exchange
rate regime," the official said.
After a yuan drop in January roiled global markets, China's
top central banker had calmed investors by saying the government
had no intention to devalue the yuan.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Matthew Lewis)