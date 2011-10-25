(Adds details, quotes from prepared testimony)

WASHINGTON Oct 25 Faster appreciation of China's yuan currency is needed to correct a "misaligned" exchange rate but this will not eliminate the U.S. trade deficit, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

Lael Brainard, undersecretary for international affairs, told lawmakers that the Obama administration would continue to stand up to what she called Beijing's unfair and discriminatory trade and investment practices but also continue to "engage and encourage China" to pursue reforms.

"Renminbi appreciation on its own will not erase our trade deficit," Brainard said in prepared testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, referring to another name for the yuan CNY=.

"But allowing the exchange rate to adjust fully to reflect market forces is the most powerful near-term tool available to the Chinese government to achieve two of its top economic goals: combating inflation and shifting the composition of demand towards domestic consumption."

Brainard's testimony made no direct mention of legislation passed by the U.S. Senate and now under consideration in the House that would give Washington more authority to put pressure on Beijing to lift the value of its currency.

The Treasury thus far has shown a lukewarm reception to the bill, saying that while shares the goals of the legislation, it has concerns about provisions that were inconsistent with U.S. international trade obligations.

To meet the economic challenges presented by China and promote American interests, Brainard said the United States "must continue to work to strengthen the multilateral system that governs trade and finance, and not turn away from it."

Brainard said despite progress in yuan appreciation since June 2010, the continued rapid pace of foreign exchange reserve accumulation and the declining share of consumption in China's gross domestic product "indicate that the real exchange rate of renminbi remains misaligned despite recent movement, and a faster pace of appreciation is needed.

She said that Washington's ability to give China greater access to U.S. high technology exports depends on Beijing's progress on issues that are important to the United States. (Reporting by David Lawder;)