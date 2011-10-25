WASHINGTON Oct 25 Faster appreciation of China's yuan currency is needed to correct a "misaligned" exchange rate but this will not eliminate the U.S. trade deficit, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

Lael Brainard, undersecretary for international affairs, told lawmakers that the Obama administration would continue to stand up to what she called Beijing's unfair and discriminatory trade and investment practices but also continue to "engage and encourage China" to pursue reforms.

"Renminbi appreciation on its own will not erase our trade deficit," Brainard said in prepared testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, referring to another name for the yuan CNY=.

"But allowing the exchange rate to adjust fully to reflect market forces is the most powerful near-term tool available to the Chinese government to achieve two of its top economic goals: combating inflation and shifting the composition of demand towards domestic consumption." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish)