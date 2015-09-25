WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Chinese President Xi Jinping
said on Friday there was no reason to expect China's yuan
currency to depreciate against the U.S. dollar over the long
run, saying the exchange rate was "moving toward stability."
"There is no basis for the renminbi to have a devaluation in
the long run," Xi said at a joint news conference with U.S.
President Barack Obama, using an alternative name for the yuan.
"At present, the exchange rate between renminbi and U.S.
dollar is moving toward stability," he added. "Going forward,
China will ... maintain the normal fluctuation and maintain the
basic stability of the renminbi at an adaptive and equilibrium
level."
