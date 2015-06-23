(Adds further comments)
WASHINGTON, June 23 The United States should
remove barriers to Chinese investment for national security
reasons, said Zhang Xiangchen, a deputy trade minister at the
Ministry of Commerce.
"That's what we call a swing door; these doors are invisible
but they are there when Chinese companies want to operate in the
United States," Zhang told reporters on Tuesday after meetings
with U.S. officials at annual talks on security and economic
policy.
He said infrastructure and state-owned companies in
particular may face obstacles in the United States, though he
acknowledged China had further to go than America in improving
its investment climate.
Zhang said the world's two largest economies are committed
to further improve market access to each others' investors as
part of talks on a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), though
both economies have further to go.
He also said during the latest round of talks, the United
States has not welcomed China joining an Asia trade pact in the
future.
Washington is negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP) with 11 other countries this year, and has said in the
past that China could join later if it commits to high
standards.
"We hope the TPP negotiations will be concluded as quickly
as possible so that the United States can pay more attention to
BIT negotiations with China," he said, when asked about the TPP.
"Because for any country, the number of negotiators is limited."
