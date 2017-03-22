By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 22 Chinese telecom equipment
maker ZTE Corp on Wednesday pleaded guilty
in U.S. federal court in Texas for illegally shipping U.S. goods
and technology to Iran.
The guilty plea was part of an agreement the company reached
earlier this month with U.S. authorities that also called for
nearly $900 million in fines and other penalties.
The company admitted to three charges: conspiring to export
American-made items to Iran without a license from the U.S.
government, obstructing justice, and making a material false
statement.
A five-year investigation had found ZTE conspired to evade
U.S. embargoes by buying U.S. components, incorporating them
into ZTE equipment and illegally shipping them to Iran.
ZTE, which devised elaborate schemes to hide the illegal
activity, agreed to the guilty plea after the U.S. Commerce
Department took actions that threatened to cut off the gear
maker's global supply chain.
The investigation, spearheaded by the U.S. Department of
Commerce, followed reports by Reuters in 2012 that ZTE had
signed contracts to ship millions of dollars worth of hardware
and software from some of the best-known U.S. technology
companies to Iran's largest telecoms carrier.
