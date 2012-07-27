By Noel Randewich
| RALEIGH, N.C., July 27
RALEIGH, N.C., July 27 Anand Shimpi is one of
the most influential tech industry figures you've never heard
of.
From his start as a teenager building PCs for students and
faculty at a college in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina,
he's become one of the semiconductor industry's most closely
watched reviewers. His website, AnandTech.com, is all about
product performance, plain and simple.
Shimpi measures exactly how fast the latest Intel
processor really is, how quickly that graphics chip will render
the latest video game, how long that laptop battery will last.
At age 30, Shimpi is courted by technology executives and
followed by Wall Street analysts keen to hear his well-informed
product views. He briefs Intel executives, dines with Asian PC
executives and commands a loyal following of tech enthusiasts,
with AnandTech.com drawing 12 million unique visitors per month.
His workbench at his home in Raleigh is cluttered with
high-end storage drives, laptops and recently released tablets,
one of them playing a Harry Potter movie in an endless loop. A
storage room is filled with hundreds of other products shipped
to him over the years, and he says UPS drops more gear off
almost every day.
"All of this is used in one form or another," Shimpi says,
gesturing toward the stacks of equipment.
Poor marks in one of his so-called benchmark reviews,
focusing strictly on performance data, can mean trouble for a
new product.
And because Shimpi amasses performance data on a wide range
of chips and other products, he sometimes has more insight in
certain areas than companies' own design engineers, said Alex
Mei, chief marketing officer for enterprise storage vendor OCZ
Technology.
"His criticism carries more weight," said Mei. "He really
has a bead on what his readers are looking for."
Indeed, OCZ altered the design of a solid-state drive a
couple years ago to take into account Shimpi's suggestions about
how customers would likely use the product.
AnandTech is not alone in the benchmark review business;
sites including The Tech Report and Tom's Hardware have a
similar obsession with performance data, though smaller
followings.
But many chip executives, Wall Street investors and
technically minded consumers see Shimpi's meticulously collected
test results as the most authoritative and highly trustable.
Dozens of widely read blogs write more subjective - and
often more easily digestible - reviews of laptops, phones and
tablets based to a large degree on how much the reviewer likes
the product. Increasingly, those reviewers conduct limited tests
of their own, using "off the shelf" benchmark tools.
Still others make mention of Shimpi's data, painstakingly
collected using proprietary tests he has developed over the
years.
"We have known Anand for a long time," Jonney Shih, chairman
of the big Taiwanese computer-maker Asus, told Reuters
by email. "We definitely share a passion for technology and we
respect his in-depth knowledge and the thorough testing that he
does."
HOBBYISTS GO PRO
Today, reviewers are turning to benchmark tests to evaluate
the chips, touch screens and batteries in the latest tablets and
smarpthones, a fast-growing market in which Apple,
Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm and others are
competing fiercely.
But the niche business made its mark during the personal
computer boom of the 1990s, when chipmakers fought for bragging
rights about everything from clock speeds to latency.
Developing scientific ways to verify manufacturers' claims
and compare the performance of motherboards, processors and
other components became a hobby among a small group of tech
enthusiasts.
Data was compiled in reviews and posted on websites where
they were read by legions of other technophiles, who in turn
have become an important target for tech industry marketers.
"They're the decision makers, influencers, guys who work in
IT jobs during the day and play games at night, that people go
to for advice when they have questions about technology," Chris
Angelini, who started reviewing PC parts while at college and is
now editor of Tom's Hardware, said of his readers.
As they gained attention in the industry, the benchmark
reviewers grew more sophisticated - and attracted yet more
attention from industry watchers.
Stock analysts, for one, have come to rely on the data when
projecting product sales.
"We don't have tools to go out and measure these things
ourselves, so we depend on independent third parties to take the
devices and tell us things like what does the performance look
like and how does it stack up relative to the competition," said
Shawn Webster, a chip analyst at Macquarie.
This year, stock analysts have cited AnandTech measurements
in more than 70 reports about Intel, Nvidia and other
chipmakers.
With AnandTech attracting a large, specialized audience of
cutting edge techies, it has plenty of advertising. The website
has more than a dozen reviewers and editors, and has done well
enough to make Shimpi a wealthy man.
The rise of smartphones and tablets has presented some new
challenges to performance testers, but those devices have also
created demand for more reviews. Shimpi believes he can continue
to prosper by sticking to a simple mantra.
"What are they not telling me?" he regularly asks, referring
to the companies whose devices he tests.
HARRY POTTER
Shimpi recently demonstrated how he works, running scripted
videogame sequences on a MacBook Air to test the performance of
its graphics chip. That's just one example of several tests he
runs on each device he reviews. The Harry Potter movie playing
over and over on a Google Nexus 7 tablet was part of a
test to document its battery life.
Shimpi carries out measurements several times for each
device, with the results feeding spreadsheets with thousands of
data points. It's a never-ending process as Shimpi adds new
products to his database and runs new benchmarks on older ones.
Chip executives have embraced the most professional of the
benchmark reviewers and ship them samples of their new products,
often ahead of their release. In return, they get objective
feedback.
"We literally go into every review site in the world we can
find, and our teams read the reviews, and they decide internally
whether it was a good review for us or a good review for the
competition," Jen-Hsun Huang, chief executive of chipmaker
Nvidia, told investors at a conference in May.
To make sure his reviews are ready in time for product
launches, Shimpi pulls all-nighters and lays out his testing
gear in hotel rooms during his frequent travels.
"If you put in an honest seven days of work - I'm not saying
eight hours a day or less, I'm saying if you don't sleep for a
couple of nights, and that's all you live and breath and do - I
think it's possible to deliver a good review within that
seven-day period," Shimpi said.
"Anything less and you start making sacrifices."
Evaluating PC processors is a matter of connecting them to
one of the motherboards on Shimpi's table and running standard
tests established over a decade ago. Testing the components in a
mobile device like an iPad is trickier because it cannot easily
be opened up and tinkered with.
To adapt, reviewers are resorting to some decidedly low-tech
tools like stopwatches and cameras to measure the quality of
tablet displays, how quickly web pages load, and battery life.