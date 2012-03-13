(Refiles to drop word "Not" in paragraph 7)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, March 13 Only 38 percent of the
16 million American women aged 15 to 25 who are sexually active
were screened for chlamydia in the prior year, putting them at
risk for chronic pain, life-threatening pregnancies and
infertility, U.S. health experts said on Tuesday.
Chlamydia is the most commonly reported sexually transmitted
disease in the United States, with 1.3 million new cases
reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
in 2010.
But because the infection often has no symptoms, the actual
rate of new infections may be more than twice that, or nearly
2.8 million new infections each year, Dr. Gail Bolan, the CDC's
director of STD Prevention, told reporters in a conference call
from the National STD Prevention Conference in Minneapolis.
If caught early, chlamydia is easily cured with antibiotics.
That's why the CDC recommends annual screening for all sexually
active women and retesting three months after treatment for
those found to be infected.
But according to studies presented at the meeting, many
women are not following these recommendations.
"The new data make it clear we are missing far too many
opportunities to protect young women," Bolan told the briefing.
In one study presented at the meeting, Karen Hoover of the
CDC studied data from 2006 to 2008 taken from a nationally
representative survey. She found that 38 percent of young women
aged 15 to 25, or more than 9 million young women who were
sexually active in the prior year, were screened for chlamydia
as recommended.
Testing rates were higher, however, among certain groups,
including among women aged 20 to 25, 42 percent of whom had been
tested; black women, 55 percent of whom had been tested, and
those who had multiple sexual partners, with 47 percent saying
they had been tested in the prior year.
Even when women are tested, however, they often do not get
retested to make sure they have not been reinfected by a sexual
partner.
According to an analysis by Kelly Morrison Opdyke of
Cicatelli Associates, a non-profit group that trains health and
social service workers, lab data on more than 63,000 men and
women in New York, New Jersey and the U.S. Virgin Islands found
that just 11 percent of men and 21 percent of women were
retested within six months of being treated for chlamydia.
Untreated chlamydia infections can spread into the
uterus or fallopian tubes and cause pelvic inflammatory disease.
Undetected infections in the upper genital tract can damage the
fallopian tubes, uterus, and surrounding tissues, causing
chronic pain, infertility and potentially fatal ectopic
pregnancies, in which the egg implants in the fallopian tubes.
And like other sexually transmitted diseases, chlamydia may
also make a woman more vulnerable to HIV infections if exposed.
"It is critical that health care providers are not only
aware of the importance of testing sexually active young women
every year for chlamydia infections, but also of retesting
anyone who is diagnosed," Bolan said in a statement.
(Editing by Eric Beech)