By Hilary Russ
TRENTON N.J. Feb 25 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie called for a new round of public pension reform in his
fifth state budget proposal on Tuesday but provided no details,
while opposition Democrats rejected the idea.
Christie, a Republican, worked with the Democrat-led
legislature in 2011 to make changes to retirement systems for
public employees. But the changes did not go far enough to stem
the tide of rising costs for pension and health care benefits,
Christie said on Tuesday.
New Jersey must make a $2.25 billion payment to its pension
system in fiscal 2015, which begins July 1, the largest such
payment in the state's history.
Along with debt service costs and health benefits, the
pension payment accounts for nearly all of the 3.5 percent
increase in Christie's proposed $34.4 billion spending plan for
next year. Only 6 percent of the increase - about $70 million -
would be spent on discretionary items such as education and
public safety.
Christie said heavy pension and debt burdens helped drive
Detroit into bankruptcy, adding: "We cannot be part of that
problem."
"If we do not confront it boldly and directly soon, you will
be left with very difficult choices that no one in this room
will want to make," he said during a somber budget presentation
to lawmakers. "I will not be a part of that capitulation. This
is the goal that I will dedicate myself to in the remaining
years of my governorship."
Christie is under political pressure because of allegations
that he and his administration use bullying tactics and
retribution to get their way.
He has vehemently denied advanced knowledge of lane closures
that led to four days of gridlock on a bridge connecting the
state to New York City in September.
The traffic jam was allegedly an act of political
retaliation against a Democratic New Jersey mayor, carried out
by Christie loyalists, and has dented Christie's standing in
national polls of likely 2016 Republican presidential
contenders.
Asked whether the governor had lost any political good will
for policy proposals because of the controversy, Christie
spokesman Michael Drewniak told Reuters that pension reform "has
nothing to do with a political atmosphere... This is purely
about governing New Jersey."
Under previous reforms, the state's pension contributions
have been rising by a set amount each year, to culminate at $4.8
billion in fiscal 2018 in an effort to make up for years of
underfunding.
DEMOCRATS' DOUBTS
Christie's call for further reforms "sounds to me more of a
gimmick to move us out of what the real crisis is, which is that
we have failed to grow our economy because the governor has
rejected job growth bills," said Democratic Assembly Majority
Leader Lou Greenwald.
"If we stay the course, the pension system will be fine,"
added Senate President Stephen Sweeney. "What we're missing here
(is) we haven't grown our economy."
Pressure from rising fixed costs, including pensions, comes
as New Jersey's economic recovery lags the rest of the nation.
Revenues are likely to fall $250 million short of previous
estimates by the end of this year, Christie's administration
said. The state legislature's budget officer said the shortfall
could be at least $400 million short of projections.
Moody's Investors Service lowered its outlook on New
Jersey's Aa3 rating to negative in December, in part because of
the pension. The credit rating agency also cited
lower-than-expected cash balances and revenues and a persistent
structural gap.
Overall, revenues are projected to grow 5.8 percent in
fiscal 2015, compared with the lowered revision this year.
Christie's budget would press ahead with previous cuts to
business taxes. But it made no mention of the kind of broad
income tax or property tax cuts he previously championed but so
far has failed to win.
The budget does provide funding for pre-kindergarden and
early education programs, as well as drug rehabilitation
programs.
Total school aid would increase by $481 million to nearly
$12.9 billion, but most of the increase is for teachers'
pensions and retiree healthcare.
Some critics have blamed some of the state's slow recovery
on Christie's give-aways and tax cuts for businesses.
"That's not fiscal restraint. It's pure trickle-down
economics and it's utterly failed to bolster our struggling
economy," said Analilia Mejia, executive director of the liberal
nonprofit group New Jersey Working Families Alliance.