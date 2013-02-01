By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 1 When U.S. Energy Secretary
Steven Chu resigned on Friday, he singled out for praise a
former governor who has worked to clean up nuclear waste, a move
that raised Christine Gregoires' profile as a possibility for
the Obama administration's energy and climate team.
Chu lauded Gregoire, a Democrat who served as governor of
Washington state from 2005 until mid-January and is long-time
backer of President Barack Obama.
"I am especially appreciative of Governor Gregoire for her
trust and support over the past six months," Chu said in a
lengthy resignation letter on Friday.
Chu worked with Gregoire on the clean-up of the Hanford site
in Washington, one of the U.S. nuclear weapons development
facilities.
Working on the nuclear waste issue with Gregoire and others
has taken about five to 10 hours per week of his time over the
last six months, Chu said in the letter.
Gregoire, 65, has worked on nuclear waste issues for
decades. As a deputy state attorney general in the mid 1980s,
Gregoire lobbied the federal government to disclose any health
risks from contamination at Hanford.
Sources close to Gregoire say she has been vetted by the
White House as a possible choice for a number of posts,
including energy secretary, interior secretary and Environmental
Protection Agency administrator.
Gregoire was an early supporter of Obama in his first White
House race, and in doing so broke with Washington's U.S.
senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, who supported Hillary
Clinton.
In his letter, Chu said the Energy Department made "historic
progress" in cleaning nuclear contamination left from Cold War
weapons development.
"Despite this progress, the environmental clean-up projects
still have considerable technical and project management
challenges," he added.
Millions of gallons of toxic radioactive waste are stored
in underground tanks at Hanford, a possible threat to the nearby
Columbia River, which runs between Oregon and Washington State.
Security at the government's nuclear facilities would also
fall to Gregoire if she became energy secretary.
During Chu's tenure, the Energy Department suffered an
embarrassment when an 82-year-old nun and two peace activists
broke into the government's maximum security facility for
weapons grade uranium in Oakridge, Tennessee.
