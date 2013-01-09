By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Jan 9 There were journalists in
droves, glasses of wine proffered by waiters and hors d'oeuvres
devised by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck at the Washington
premiere of a movie about the CIA, but prominent agency
officials were nowhere to be seen.
Although official records show the spy agency cooperated
generously with the makers of "Zero Dark Thirty," which
dramatizes the 10-year hunt for Osama bin Laden, the movie's
graphic depictions of torture have made it a political hot
potato of the kind Washington thrives on but which mystifies
Hollywood.
Senator Dianne Feinstein, who chairs the Senate Intelligence
Committee, is among those attacking the film, which in its
opening scenes suggests the interrogation methods produced
information that helped the CIA find bin Laden.
Feinstein's committee has launched a review of CIA dealings
with the film's director Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter Mark
Boal.
Introducing the film on Tuesday evening, Bigelow said the
Capitol Hill criticism was, "First of all...surprising, but I
also respect their opinions and I think that unfortunately the
film was kind of mischaracterized."
Boal mused about the fuss over a movie that has not even
opened yet in theaters nationwide and noted the movie makes
clear that many different intelligence-gathering methods led to
the discovery of bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
Outside the premiere, at Washington's Newseum on
Pennsylvania Avenue between Capitol Hill and the White House, a
line of protesters dressed as detainees in orange jumpsuits and
black hoods, held signs denouncing torture.
"Zero Dark Thirty" is not unkind to the CIA: it shows the
extraordinary lengths operatives and analysts went to to find
the al Qaeda chief, with several dying during the manhunt.
A person close to the filmmakers confirmed that invitations
to the screening had been sent to CIA officials but it was not
apparent that any had attended.
The CIA had no immediate comment.
The absence of identifiable CIA officials at the event
contrasted sharply with the audience at a Washington screening
in October of "Argo," which depicts how agency operatives and
Canadian diplomats smuggled a group of U.S. diplomats out of
Tehran during the 1979-1981 Iran hostage crisis.
The Argo premier was attended by then CIA director David
Petraeus, his deputy (and current acting CIA chief) Michael
Morell as well as other senior intelligence officials. Pictures
of Petraeus with the actor Bryan Cranston are posted on the
Internet.
One U.S. official familiar with the matter said because of
the political heat surrounding "Zero Dark Thirty," intelligence
officials who were invited probably opted to stay home.
"Given all the political nonsense surrounding the movie,
folks likely decided to wait for it to come out on cable
on-demand," the official said.
The CIA wasn't always so stand-offish toward the movie.
Agency documents released to the conservative group Judicial
Watch showed that senior officials at both the CIA and the
Pentagon, including Morell and Michael Vickers, now the
Pentagon's intelligence chief, met with Bigelow and Boal while
they were developing the film.
Of course, no one can say there were no spies in the
audience on Tuesday night. They could have been under cover.