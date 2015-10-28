By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 28 The CIA's internal watchdog
has criticized the spy agency for introducing Hollywood
representatives to undercover officers and allegedly being
careless in talking to them about agency secrets.
In a 20-page report prepared in 2012 and stamped "secret,"
the spy agency's Inspector General said that CIA employees who
had contact with Hollywood representatives had "not always
complied" with agency regulations intended to stop leaks of
classified information.
The report was made public on Wednesday by Judicial Watch, a
conservative group which said it obtained the document under the
Freedom of Information Act.
CIA spokesman Ryan Trapani said the agency had "completely
overhauled its procedures for interaction with the entertainment
industry" since 2012. The agency set up new training procedures
for officials who deal with Hollywood and strengthened protocols
for guarding agency secrets and classified information, he said.
Questions about whether agency officers properly protected
secrets and undercover spies' identities are among the inspector
general's concerns.
On some occasions, the report said, undercover CIA spies,
whose true identities are officially secret and protected by law
from public disclosure, met for hours with entertainment
industry representatives, though other industry representatives
were only allowed to meet with spies whose identities are
publicly acknowledged.
The report also complained that the agency's public affairs
office did not maintain a comprehensive list of entertainment
projects that the agency was supporting as well as a list of
projects that it declined to support.
The report also alleged the CIA was not been reimbursed for
"costs incurred in supporting entertainment industry projects"
and had even claimed legal authority to absorb some costs
"without reimbursement."
To address these issues, the Inspector General recommended
that the CIA set up a much more rigorous system for keeping
records on entertainment industry contacts.
The report also recommended that the agency issue guidance
to its workforce about keeping secrets away from Hollywood
contacts, and that it write new policies for determining if and
when the CIA should charge entertainment producers fees to
compensate the agency for its cooperation.
While its engagement with Hollywood goes back years, the
agency's involvement with the entertainment industry became
particularly controversial in 2012 following its cooperation
with the makers of "Zero Dark Thirty," a film about the
ultimately successful hunt for al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
The movie included scenes depicting the agency's use of torture
to interrogate suspects.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)