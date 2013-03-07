By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 7
WASHINGTON, March 7 Three companies that
contracted with the CIA agreed on Thursday to pay $3 million to
settle allegations they violated anti-corruption laws, the U.S.
Justice Department said.
The Justice Department had alleged that American Systems
Corp, Anixter International Inc and Corning Cable
Systems had, among other things, paid for meals and
entertainment and provided tickets to sporting events to both
CIA staff and consultants.
The three companies, which had teamed up for the project,
hoped to shape specifications that would help them win the
unspecified 2009 contract "to provide supplies and services,"
the Justice Department said.
The investigation was sparked by a whistleblower, former
Anixter sales representative William Jones. The three companies
were accused of violating both the False Claims Act and the
Anti-Kickback Act while securing the contract.
Jones will receive $585,000 of the settlement, as provided
for under the False Claims Act, the Justice Department said.
"Plying government officials with meals and entertainment to
gain favorable treatment in the award of federal contracts
corrupts the procurement process and will not be allowed,"
Stuart Delery, principal deputy assistant attorney general in
the Justice Department's civil division, said in a statement.
CIA spokesman Todd Ebitz said allegations of employee
misconduct were always "thoroughly investigated." The case
"remains under review internally," he added.