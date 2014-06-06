WASHINGTON, June 6 The CIA, which has long
trolled social media to try to uncover global trends and track
evil-doers, officially joined Twitter and Facebook on Friday.
The spy agency cast the move as an effort to better get out
its message and engage directly with the public, but its first
Twitter message, sent out shortly before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT),
did not indicate there would be major revelations.
It said simply: "We can neither confirm nor deny that this
is our first tweet."
The lack of content did not dampen interest: in less than 90
minutes, the CIA account had nearly 84,000 followers, and that
number was climbing fast.
The Central Intelligence Agency has long had a public
website, and maintains official accounts on YouTube and Flickr,
the photo-sharing site.
"By expanding to these platforms (Facebook and Twitter), CIA
will be able to more directly engage with the public and provide
information on CIA's mission, history, and other developments,"
CIA Director John Brennan said in a statement.
Among the items to be posted are artifacts from the CIA's
(non-public) museum, and updates to its "World Factbook," a
compendium of world leaders, maps and similar information.
Critics say the Obama administration is more secretive than
its predecessors. It has cracked down on once-normal
interactions between reporters and intelligence officials.
In recent directives, Director of National Intelligence
James Clapper has banned intelligence officials from speaking to
reporters without permission, even about unclassified
information, and also from citing news articles based on
unauthorized disclosures.
The CIA's Facebook page is
www.facebook.com/central.intelligence.agency. Its Twitter
"handle" is @CIA.
(Reporting by Warren Strobel. Editing by David Storey and Lisa
Shumaker)