(Updates with details)
By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL Dec 10 Afghanistan's President Ashraf
Ghani vowed on Wednesday to investigate CIA abuse at a detention
centre in his country, saying torture described in a U.S. Senate
report "violates all accepted norms of human rights in the
world".
In a sign of how important the issue of U.S. treatment of
prisoners remains just weeks before the formal end of the
13-year American-led war in Afghanistan, Ghani delivered a
televised address to respond to the U.S. Senate report.
Wednesday's report disclosed that a secret CIA centre known
as Detention Site Cobalt, believed to be outside Kabul, was one
of the first places where interrogators tortured detainees with
techniques that included beatings, sleep deprivation, chaining
to walls and exposure to cold.
Shortly after the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on U.S. soil, the
United States launched an intervention to topple the Taliban
government that sheltered al Qaeda leaders blamed for the
attacks. U.S. forces have been fighting in Afghanistan ever
since, the longest war in American history.
Allegations of U.S. abuse of detainees captured in
Afghanistan have been an emotive issue for Afghans throughout
the war. The Senate report is the first time Washington has
acknowledged the full extent of the CIA's secret programme.
"The report is a shocking one. It violates all accepted
norms of human rights in the world," said Ghani, who took office
two months ago. "There is no justification for such acts and
human torturing in the world."
He vowed to investigate how many Afghans had suffered abuse
at U.S. detention centres which also housed suspected militants
from other countries, and reiterated that by Jan. 1, the United
States would no longer have the right to hold detainees in
Afghanistan.
Most international forces are withdrawing from Afghanistan
at the end of this year after 13 years fighting the Taliban.
Under a bilateral security agreement signed by Ghani, which
takes effect Jan. 1, the United States and its allies will keep
a small training force which will have limited scope in combat
and other operations.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel and Peter Graff)