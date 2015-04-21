UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Performances by wild and exotic animals, from the circus to movie and television sets, will soon be banned in San Francisco under an ordinance given final approval on Tuesday by the city's Board of Supervisors. (Reporting by Emmett Berg; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.