By Gina Cherelus
NEW YORK May 21 The clowns, animal acts and
acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus
took their final bow at an arena outside New York on Sunday,
with a space-themed balancing act kicking off the farewell
performance of the "Greatest Show on Earth" after nearly 150
years.
Capping a legacy that stretches back to 19th century showman
P.T. Barnum, the circus bade adieu at a series of shows this
weekend at the newly refurbished Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on
New York's Long Island.
"It's incredibly heartwarming to see all of you that have
come out for the final performance," Kenneth Feld, chairman and
chief executive of parent Feld Entertainment Inc, said at the
show, which was sold out and live streamed on the Ringling
website.
He said more than 250 million people had seen Ringling's
shows and added: "It's the people, it's the spirit, the
dedication, the perseverance of everyone that you'll see here
tonight that makes the impossible possible."
Spacesuited tightrope walkers Laszlo Simet and his wife,
Olga, launched the final show on a slowly revolving wedge-shaped
wheel. Among the stunts, she did a headstand on his shoulders
and Laszlo Simet rode a bicycle around the wheel's rim while
carrying his wife and another performer.
The finale, announced by Feld in January, came a year after
the company bowed to pressure from animal rights activists and
agreed to stop using elephants in its performances. A featured
attraction for more than a century, the elephants had come to
symbolize the Ringling Bros brand.
Feld decided to fold its tent as a result of high operating
costs combined with lower ticket sales, it said in a statement
at the time. After phasing out the elephants, the owner said,
the decline in attendance was "greater than could have been
anticipated."
Ringling Bros continued to showcase tigers, lions, horses,
dogs and camels until the end, despite fierce criticism from
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
The animal rights group tied Ringling's demise to its
long-standing resistance to demands that it stop using animals.
The circus has long defended its treatment of animals as
humane.
"Our audiences today loved seeing horses, dogs and two very
talented 700-pound (317-kg) pigs," Feld spokesman Stephen Payne
said on Sunday.
The 13 Asian elephants used in Ringling's two touring
companies were retired to the company's 200-acre (80-hectare)
Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk City, Florida.
Fewer than 40,000 Asian elephants remain in the wild. About
250 are in captivity in the United States, 26 of which were born
in the past 20 years at Ringling facilities.
