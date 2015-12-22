By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 22 Some U.S. cities may have to
pay higher interest rates to borrow money in 2016 as they
contend with a host of new pressures on their underfunded public
pensions, including new reporting rules and the impact of this
year's tepid investment returns.
The recession-era ghost of public pensions problems will
continue haunting the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market
next year, investors and analysts told Reuters.
Investors are expected to demand greater compensation,
especially for financially weak municipalities that for the
first time will have to move unfunded pension liabilities from
the footnotes of financial statements to their balance sheets.
"A lot of local (general obligation bonds) don't have, in my
opinion, the cheapness to compensate for this new information
flow we're going to get," said R.J. Gallo, senior portfolio
manager at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh.
When interest rate spreads widen on a city's general
obligation (GO) debt, its existing debt underperforms and
usually leads to higher rates for new borrowing.
Investment losses during the last U.S. recession - which
ended in 2009 - laid bare the fact that many states and cities
shortchanged their public employee retirement systems for years.
In the third quarter of 2015, unfunded liabilities rose
nationally to a near three-year high of $1.71 trillion combined,
according to Federal Reserve data.
To be sure, municipal bonds outperformed every other U.S.
fixed income product in 2015, returning 3.23 percent as of Dec.
21, according to Barclays' Municipal Bond index.
But well-known pension problem spots like Chicago, and
states such as Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut
and Kentucky will continue to be causes for investor concern.
In addition, a new rule from the Governmental Accounting
Standards Board (GASB) that moves unfunded liabilities onto city
and state balance sheets is expected to highlight new problem
areas.
The rule, GASB 68, will make lesser-known places like
Billings, Montana appear in worse shape than previously thought,
according to a forthcoming report by the Center for Retirement
Research at Boston College.
Reuters exclusively reviewed a draft of the report, which is
expected to show that in 92 cities that pay into a cost-sharing
state pension plan, unfunded liabilities as a percentage of city
revenues will nearly double, to 70 percent in aggregate from 37
percent.
Cities that participate in such state plans do not always
have control over their contributions or shortfalls. But other
cities that run their own independent plans, such as New Haven,
Connecticut, are also expected to look worse.
The rule is in effect for fiscal years ending June 30, 2015
and later. While it will not increase actual liabilities or
change required pension contributions, it will make shortfalls
more apparent and potentially raise risk premiums.
Moody's Investors Service has a stable 2016 outlook for both
state and local government sectors - with the exception of those
"unable to make progress toward funding large pension
liabilities."
Compounding the picture is a changing perception about the
GO bond pledge itself after the cities of Detroit and Stockton
bankruptcy judgments put bondholders below pensioners - making
an under-funded pension a bigger potential problem for investors
which buy GO debt.
"The GO pledge, the pledge that the municipal market for its
entire existence viewed as sacrosanct, now isn't," said Nicholos
Venditti, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management
in Santa Fe. "Given the strength of the muni market this year, I
don't believe investors have been compensated in general for
that incremental risk."
