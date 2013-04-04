WASHINGTON, April 4 The real estate recovery has
yet to lift the property tax revenues of many U.S. cities, a
worrying sign for municipalities that rely on the taxes as their
chief sources of income, according to a report released on
Thursday.
In a survey of local economic conditions, the National
League of Cities found that residential property vacancies and
values are "still a problem" for more than half of U.S. cities.
Officials in 65 percent of the cities consider commercial
property vacancies a problem, and those in 57 percent say
commercial property values are still a concern.
"Although generally positive, the slow rebound in the real
estate market is a compounded problem for local governments
because of the lag between economic cycles and local property
tax collections," said Christiana McFarland, director of the
league's research department, who conducted the study. "This lag
can last 18 months to two years -- meaning that real estate
market improvements take time to register in local budgets."
"We anticipate continued decline in 2013 property taxes as
collections continue to catch up with market conditions," she
added.
Most cities do not frequently assess the values of homes and
land to determine the taxes that owners must pay. Some can take
three years to re-assess real estate values. The bursting of the
housing bubble, for example, took two years to show up in
property tax collections.
Of late, demand for houses has risen so sharply that
economists and real estate agents are worried about a supply
squeeze, with areas such as Washington, D.C., and New York
experiencing acute inventory crunches.
Even so, in the fourth quarter of 2012, property tax
revenue totaled $177.6 billion, "not statistically different
from the same-quarter 2011 property tax revenue of $177.4
billion," the U.S. Census said last week. Local governments
collected 97.7 percent of the property taxes.
"Challenges in the commercial property market have been
overshadowed by improvements in the housing market and are
likely the result of slow job recovery and decreased demand for
space," said McFarland. "We anticipate hearing more about
commercial property in the months to come."
Cities are also nervous that a new surge in consumer
confidence that has helped local sales tax collections will not
last -- 55 percent of those surveyed said that retail sector
health "continues to be problematic for their communities."
Meanwhile, local income taxes "have remained fairly flat in
recent years, evidence of a national recovery characterized by
slow income and job growth," the survey found.
For most, though, business growth is improving or it has
ceased to be a threat to cities' budgets.
"Although there continues to be significant barriers to
across-the-board economic growth, a tenuous recovery is taking
hold," the survey found. "The increasing confidence of local
officials can be seen in their anticipated spending and
investment activities."
According to the survey, more than one in two city officials
anticipate increasing investments in 2013 in new infrastructure
and capital projects and maintenance of existing infrastructure
and capital.
Officials also say they are still pressed to spend on
emergency services. The survey found that more than three years
since the recession's end, requests for aid have not abated.
"Demand for basic survival services such as food, heat and
clothing is a widespread concern, with one in two city officials
reporting that it is a problem in their communities," the survey
found. "One in four city officials report that this condition
has actually worsened over the past year."