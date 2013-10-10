WASHINGTON Oct 9 The financial clouds that
settled over U.S. cities during the 2007-09 recession are
lifting, with a survey released on Thursday showing cities'
revenues likely increased in 2013 for the first time in seven
years, helping to boost their reserves.
According to the annual survey conducted by the National
League of Cities, which represents civic officials across the
country, 72 percent of city finance officers believe their
municipalities are better able to meet financial needs this year
than they were last year. In 2012, only 57 percent said they
were more capable of paying for services and other demands than
in the prior year.
Meanwhile, cities' general fund revenues are expected to
rise, the first time since 2006, although only about 0.1
percent, according to the League.
"While conditions are no longer deteriorating, the capacity
of city budgets remains weakened coming out of the Great
Recession," it said in the survey.
The housing bust wreaked havoc on the major source of
revenues for U.S. cities: property taxes.
The finance officers polled said they expect 2013 will mark
the fourth year of decline in property tax revenues, with a fall
of 0.2 percent. Last year, those taxes dropped 0.1 percent and
in 2011 they fell 3.9 percent.
While the housing market is improving, any changes will not
show up in municipal coffers for years. In many places, property
taxes are determined by assessments that only take place every
three years.
Still, cities expect the other major source of revenue,
sales taxes, to grow 1 percent this year, compared with a rise
of 6.2 percent last year, as consumers become conservative in
the face of economic uncertainty.
As their incomes increase, cities are rebuilding the
reserves that they had raided during the longest and deepest
economic downturn since the Great Depression. In 2010 their
reserves, which municipalities refer to as ending balances,
equaled only 16.5 percent of expenditures, the lowest since
1997.
In 2012, most cities ended their fiscal years with reserves
equal to 21.5 percent of expenditures.