WASHINGTON Nov 8 Public employers can find
savings on healthcare costs and still deliver high-quality
benefits, according a study released on Tuesday.
Benefits for public employees, especially pensions, have
been under attack for more than a year
Fiscal conservatives say cities and local governments,
suffering from a collapse in revenues from the recession that
began in 2007, should cut spending on their employees.
Conversely, public employees say one of the few upsides of
working in the lower-paying public sector is that they are
assured of benefits, such as healthcare.
At the same time, healthcare costs are rising, making it
harder for governments to contain costs.
"While public employers are under pressure to contain
employee benefit costs, they are also motivated to provide
benefits that help them maintain a healthy and productive
workforce and attract the best employees to public service,"
said Anne Spray Kinney, director of research and consulting for
the Government Finance Officers Association.
GFOA, along with Colonial Life & Accident Insurance, looked
at how local governments are addressing the challenge.
They found that by providing an on-site clinic, public
employers can drive down healthcare costs, saving $1.60 to $4
for every dollar invested.
This also provided a "soft-dollar saving such as increased
productivity," because employees did not have to take time off
from work to travel to doctors' offices.
But the survey found that this only works well for large
organizations with at least 800 people.
In the same light, larger organizations can cut healthcare
costs 10 percent by turning to self-insurance, with the
employer assuming "the risk for providing healthcare benefits,
rather than transferring it to a third-party insurer."
Groups with more than 200 employees showed the greatest
cost benefits.
Another area in which governments could save is cooperative
purchasing of healthcare, even though most use such
arrangements for purchasing other goods.
"Only about a third of governments use cooperative
purchasing for healthcare, but of those that do, most recommend
it enthusiastically. This suggests untapped potential," the
survey said.
These arrangements can include pooling purchasing power or
negotiating with vendors and can knock 5 percent to 20 percent
off governments' healthcare costs, the survey found.
Increasing premiums, co-pays or deductibles were also
popular among employers, but many were hesitant to do so, the
survey said, because of "the negative impact on employees and
raising premiums could disqualify an employer from other
benefits granted under the healthcare reform law passed last
year."
Another means of reducing costs is instituting wellness
programs.
"This enthusiasm is not misplaced," the survey said, noting
that every dollar spent by a large employer on wellness
programs would return $3.27 in savings.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)