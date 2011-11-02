WASHINGTON Nov 2 Jobless rates dropped in most
U.S. metropolitan areas in September, and among areas with
populations of one million or more they fell the most in Las
Vegas, federal data released on Wednesday showed.
In 249 out of 372 metropolitan areas, unemployment rates
were lower than a year earlier. They were higher in 102 areas
and stayed the same in 21, according to the U.S. Labor
Department. Metropolitan areas tend to include cities along
with their surrounding suburbs.
Las Vegas continued to have the highest unemployment rate
out of the 49 areas with populations of one million or more, at
13.6 percent, but that was two percentage points lower than in
September 2010.
The bursting of the housing bubble more than three years
ago was particularly threatening to southwestern states such as
Nevada, California and Arizona that had relied on building and
new homes sales for economic growth.
Las Vegas was especially hard hit, as was the large nearby
area over the California border known as the "Inland Empire."
That metropolitan area, which includes Riverside, San
Bernardino and Ontario, had the second highest unemployment
rate of all large areas -- 13.4 percent in September.
The lowest jobless rate among large areas was recorded in
Oklahoma City at 5.5 percent. Altogether 36 of the biggest
metropolitan areas registered unemployment rate drops over the
year.
Of all metropolitan areas, El Centro, California, and Yuma,
Arizona, continued to hold the highest unemployment rates. El
Centro's rate was 29.6 percent in September and Yuma's was 15
percent. Five other areas had rates of at least 15 percent, all
located in California, the Labor Department said.
The federal government does not seasonally adjust
unemployment rates at the metropolitan level, a process it
typically follows for the national unemployment rate to smooth
out the numbers and make them more comparable over time.
Without seasonal adjustment, the U.S. unemployment rate was
8.8 percent in September, compared to 9.2 percent a year
earlier, the Labor Department said. It added that 84
metropolitan areas had jobless rates of at least 10 percent and
95 areas has rates below 7 percent in September.
Jobs have become the number one U.S. political issue as the
country struggles to recover from the 2007-09 recession, the
deepest and longest U.S. economic downturn since the Great
Depression.
On Friday, the Labor Department will release the national
employment report for October and analysts polled by Reuters
expect it so show the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 9.1
percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)