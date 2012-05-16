NEW YORK May 16 New York and Boston may strike
many as more intellectual but Alexandria, a small urban area in
Virginia just outside Washington, D.C., is the most well-read
city in the United States.
Alexandria was one of three Virginia cities on the
Amazon.com list of the 20 most well-read cities. It topped
Cambridge, Massachusetts, the home of Harvard and the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Berkeley, California
to take the top spot.
Ann Arbor in Michigan and Boulder, Colorado rounded out the
top five, while Miami, Florida, which is better known for its
balmy climate, enticing beaches and nightlife came in sixth.
"It's great to see that we are truly a nation of readers,
with representation on this list from every region of the
country," Chris Schluep, senior editor of books for Amazon.com,
said in a statement announcing the results.
The online retailer compiled the list of the 20 most read
cities with populations of more than 100,000 residents using
sales data on books, magazine and newspaper and eBooks since
June last year.
Arlington and Richmond, both in Virginia, also made the
ranking, along with Washington, D.C., which placed ninth on the
list. Florida had two other bookish cities -- Gainesville, which
came in eighth and Orlando, which ranked 14th.
When Amazon took a closer look at the types of books people
were reading it found that residents of Boulder were the most
health conscious with an emphasis on health, fitness and diet
books but people living in Berkeley ordered the most travel
books.
Alexandria is a city of romantics and locals living in
Cambridge were most interested in business and investing books.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, editing By Christine Kearney)