NEW YORK Jan 24 Citigroup Inc's private
bank is withdrawing its $187 million investment from SAC Capital
Advisors LP, the latest of several client redemptions at the
hedge fund firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The question of investor redemptions from Steven A. Cohen's
SAC Capital has come up in the wake of charges brought last
month by U.S. authorities against a former SAC Capital portfolio
manager, Mathew Martoma.
He is accused of using inside information to generate
profits and avoid losses totaling $276 million in shares of two
drug stocks, Elan Corp PLC and Wyeth. The deadline for
submitting redemptions to Cohen's $14 billion hedge fund is Feb.
15.
"We do not expect the redemptions by certain external
investors to have a significant impact on our funds," an SAC
spokesman said.
"We are confident that the aggregate outflows of capital
will neither impair our ability to generate returns for our
funds nor adversely impact our business," he said.
A spokesman for Citigroup did not immediately respond to
Reuters' request for comment. However, a spokeswoman said in a
statement to the WSJ that the decision "should not be construed
as a statement on the merits of any outstanding legal
proceedings or potential regulatory action" related to the
scrutiny on SAC.