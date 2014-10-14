WASHINGTON Oct 14 Most finance officers say their cities are better able to meet budget demands this year than in 2013, though few expect the improvements to strengthen, according to a report released by a national municipal group on Tuesday.

Eighty percent of city finance officers reported improved fiscal conditions this year, the largest in the 29 years of the survey, according to the National League of Cities.

"Although this finding reflects improvements in fiscal health, optimism is relative to the broad impact of the recent recession in cities nationwide," the survey of city officials found. "City finance officers project revenue to remain flat in 2014, suggesting that fiscal recovery has not yet stabilized."

Most U.S. cities quickly drew down their reserves, experienced sharp declines in revenue, and saw state aid cuts during the 2007-09 recession, the worst U.S. economic downturn since the Great Depression. Because local governments rely heavily on property taxes, they were hit hard by the bursting of the housing bubble and took years to recover.

Property tax revenue will likely grow this year at a rate of 1.6 percent, the first increase in five years, according to the survey. Sales and income tax revenue growth slowed in 2014, helping lead to a projected stagnation in revenue, the league found.

"With stabilizing housing and employment markets, consumer confidence has been on the upswing in recent years," the survey said. "As a result, city sales tax receipts in 2013 increased over 2012's receipts by 4.6 percent. City finance officers project sales tax revenue growth at a pace of 3.6 percent for 2014."

In another sign of health, more cities are increasing rather than decreasing the size of their workforces for the first time since 2008, the survey said.

