DENVER May 9 Gay rights advocates in Colorado
were dealt a setback when a bill that would have granted civil
unions to same-sex couples failed to advance to a full vote
before the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday.
Had the bill passed, Colorado would have become only the
second state in the largely conservative, libertarian-minded
Rocky Mountain region to endorse civil unions or domestic
partnerships for same-sex couples after Nevada did so in 2009.
A vote in the House of Representatives, where Republicans
have a one-vote majority, had been expected to be close, with
supporters of the bill saying they expected several Republicans
to vote for it. A similar bill failed to win passage last year.
But under House rules, a bill must have a preliminary vote
before a formal one, and those two steps cannot occur on the
same day. The bill did not get a preliminary vote late on
Tuesday, after it passed a key committee earlier in the day by a
7-6 vote.
When Republican House Speaker Frank McNulty announced late
on Tuesday the bills that would not be heard, the civil unions
bill among them, gay rights advocates in the gallery chanted,
"Shame on you, shame on you."
The House sponsor of the bill, Democratic Representative
Mark Ferrandino, who is gay and the House minority leader, told
reporters the bill had advanced farther than any previous
Colorado civil unions bill. "We'll continue to fight," he said.
Representative Mark Waller, a Republican and the assistant
majority leader, blamed Democrats for trying to force a vote on
the issue ahead of other bills. "They (Democrats) sat on this
bill for 108 days," he said.
Nine states already allow civil unions or domestic
partnerships, while another eight plus the District of Columbia
have gone further and allow gay marriage or are awaiting
enactment of laws legalizing gay nuptials.
On Tuesday, voters in North Carolina approved a state
constitutional amendment that bans same-sex marriage and civil
unions, dealing a blow to efforts across the country to expand
gay marriage rights.
The Colorado bill would have allowed domestic partners to
make medical decisions for each other and become eligible for
certain insurance and retirement benefits.
Brad Clark, executive director of gay rights group One
Colorado, said in a statement that House leaders had decided to
"play politics" by not voting on the bill.
"We will now take our fight to the election, and come
November, we will win a pro-equality majority that will vote to
protect all loving couples," he said.
