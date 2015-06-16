(Adds Vice President Joe Biden comments)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, June 16 The White House has secured
more than $4 billion to boost clean energy and fight climate
change from foundations, institutional investors and
philanthropies, doubling a goal set in February, administration
officials said.
Vice President Joe Biden told a conference on clean energy
at the White House on Tuesday that a "staggering" number of
long-term jobs can be created in the sector "if we make the
investments."
The administration issued a call to action early in the year
asking them to make commitments on clean energy innovation, and
"we've seen a really overwhelming response," White House senior
adviser Brian Deese told reporters late Monday, previewing the
announcement.
To help facilitate the commitments, the administration
increased access to federal information and provided technical
assistance, Deese said. However, the extent to which the White
House's call to action actually increased commitments they may
have been considering anyway was unclear.
In an example of these commitments, institutional investors
at the University of California's office of the chief investment
officer, the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, the Alaska
Permanent Fund, and the Teachers Insurance and Annuity
Association-College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA-CREF)
mobilized more than $1 billion for clean energy innovations.
That effort will help identify and screen companies and projects
for investments that help fight climate change, the White House
said.
The investments make moral sense, and are good for national
security and the economy, Biden said.
"There's no doubt," the country will remain the top economic
power of the 21st century if it invests wisely in fighting
climate change, Biden said in his first public appearance since
his son Beau died last month of cancer.
In addition, the Energy Department will launch a Clean Energy
Impact Investment Center to help speed other financing for clean
energy.
"The idea is to make the department's resources ... including
of course our 17 national laboratories ... more readily
available to the public, including the mission driven
investors," Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz told reporters.
