By Alexandra Alper and Rachelle Younglai

WASHINGTON, July 18 Large clearinghouses and other utilities that handle trillions of dollars in financial transactions face heightened scrutiny as U.S. regulators on Wednesday plan to set tough new rules on them to safeguard the financial system from destabilizing shocks.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which was set up to monitor risks in the financial system, labeled the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc, the Depository Trust Company and six other firms as "systemically important" - a term that will give them valuable government backstops, as well as being under a more watchful eye.

"These critical market infrastructures will be subject to heightened risk management standards," Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner said after the council voted to designate the firms.

The announcement heralded the council's first concrete action since it was established in the summer of 2010 and comes as other financial scandals have shaken investor confidence, including the revelation that bankers tried to manipulate the key Libor benchmark interest rate.

The council offered no recommendations on how to fix the London Interbank Offered Rate.

A senior administration official said the council was still weighing which non-bank financial firms to slap with the "systemically important" designation.

Private equity firms, mutual funds and hedge funds have been fighting the potential label, which would force them to carry more capital as well as complying with tough new rules.

Other entities designated on Wednesday are: The Clearing House Payments Company, CLS Bank International, Fixed Income Clearing Corporation, ICE Clear Credit LLC, National Securities Clearing Corporation and The Options Clearing Corporation.

It is not clear when the clearinghouses and financial utilities will have to comply with the new risk management rules as their main regulator now will have to craft the standard.

CAREFUL SELECTION

Regulators chose the eight firms based on the monetary value of the transactions they process, their interconnectedness with other firms and the impact their failure would have on markets.

The failure of CME, for example, would "create enormous uncertainty" and could jeopardize the orderly functioning of U.S. markets, the council said in its second annual report to Congress.

CME clears 96 percent of the entire market for U.S. futures, options and commodity options. The Options Clearing Corporation held $76 billion in margin deposits on behalf of its members as of 2011.

The so-called financial market utilities, which acts as the plumbing for the financial system, were for the most part eager for the designation as they see it as a form of government endorsement that could appeal to customers.

None of the financial utilities contested their initial designation, which was made in May.

The eight firms will be subject to tougher enforcement examinations and risk management standards. But they may also be granted access in emergency situations to the Fed's discount window, which provides cheap short-term funding.

Banks that hold $50 billion in assets already face tougher rules, including higher capital requirements.

The designated firms were described in the council's second annual report, which flagged many of the same risks to the U.S. financial system that it highlighted in its first report to Congress last year. Those include Europe's debt crisis, the weak U.S. economy and concerns over the safety of money market funds.

They also released a report that recommended additional study of contingent capital, a type of bond that converts to equity and is designed to bolster banks in crisis. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Leslie Adler, Bernard Orr)