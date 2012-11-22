* Boehner: U.S. can't afford "Obamacare" law, given debt
* Says law "has to stay on the table" as parties discuss
debt
* Analysts say "Obamacare" a non-starter in fiscal cliff
talks
* Boehner comments could be "bargaining chip" in
negotiations
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 New comments from top
Republican lawmaker John Boehner slamming health care reforms
illustrate how hard it will be for Washington to reach a deficit
reduction deal when talks resume next week, analysts said on
Thursday.
President Barack Obama and the U.S. Congress will begin
negotiating next week on a plan that could avert tax hikes and
spending cuts set to begin in January that economists worry
could push the U.S. economy over the "fiscal cliff" and into
recession.
Boehner did not explicitly mention the "fiscal cliff" talks
in an opinion piece published in the Cincinnati Enquirer on
Wednesday. But he argued the nation cannot afford the costs of
Obama's 2010 health care reform law, given the United State's
sluggish economy and massive $16 trillion debt.
"That's why I've been clear that the law has to stay on the
table as both parties discuss ways to solve our nation's massive
debt challenge," said Boehner, who is a key player in the talks.
Boehner's comments show it won't be easy to reach a deal on
the thorny tax and spending issues, said Greg Valliere, chief
political strategist at Potomac Research Group in Washington.
"There's an enormous gulf between the two parties on the
details," he said, noting it is still possible that Obama and
Congress may agree by January to broad spending and tax
measures, and then take months afterwards to iron out details.
"Plunging off the cliff, then passing a tax cut in January
that excludes the rich -- is still a very live option," Valliere
said.
"NEGOTIATING STRATEGY"
Analysts said Boehner's renewed critique of the health care
law is designed to appeal to Republicans in the House of
Representatives who have voted more than 30 times to repeal it.
The law aims to extend health coverage to more than 30
million uninsured Americans starting in 2014. It also contains
measures designed to contain the costs of America's $2.6
trillion healthcare system, the most expensive in the world.
Republicans had promised to repeal the law, which they call
"Obamacare", if they won the November presidential elections.
But Obama won, and Democrats kept their majority in the
Senate. Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the reforms.
Boehner's comments were "not constructive" for the fiscal
talks ahead because there is little chance negotiations will
lead to changes in the health care law, said Jim Kessler, senior
vice president for policy at centrist think-tank Third Way.
"This is a complete non-starter and a clumsy starting point
for negotiations," Kessler said.
Larry Sabato, political scientist at the University of
Virginia, said he thought Boehner's comments seemed like a
"bargaining chip" for the talks ahead.
"Just as President Obama is insisting that taxes must go up
for everyone making $250,000 or more, the Republicans are saying
that Obamacare is on the table," he said, noting he expects the
income trigger for tax increases will end up being much higher
and that the healthcare law will stay untouched.
After the election, Boehner acknowledged in an ABC News
interview that "Obamacare is the law of the land", although he
also said the law had to be "on the table" as legislators work
toward balancing the nation's budget.
Julie Barnes, director of healthcare policy at the
Bipartisan Policy Center, said the costs associated with getting
the new health reforms in place pale in comparison to the
much-larger costs of tax and spending issues before lawmakers.
"Small businesses and large businesses are not going to view
Obamacare as what's really causing the problem for their
competitiveness. The problem is health care costs," Barnes said.