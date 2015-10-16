WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. Interior Department
on Friday said it would cancel two potential Arctic offshore
lease sales after Royal Dutch Shell PLC said that it
was not interested in those leases.
"In light of Shell's announcement, the amount of acreage
already under lease and current market conditions, it does not
make sense to prepare for lease sales in the Arctic in the next
year and a half," Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said in a
statement.
Shell said last month it was giving up its Arctic search for
oil after failing to find enough crude oil.
