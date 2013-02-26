* Billion-dollar anti-flood plans make Norfolk a leader
* Cities can do what the federal government can't
* Calling it "climate change" can be a hurdle
By Environment Correspondent Deborah Zabarenko
NORFOLK, Virginia, Feb 26, The signs of rising
water are everywhere in this seaport city: yellow "Streets May
Flood" notices are common at highway underpasses, in low-lying
neighborhoods and along the sprawling waterfront.
Built at sea level on reclaimed wetland, Norfolk has faced
floods throughout its 400-year history. But as the Atlantic
Ocean warms and expands, and parts of the city subside, higher
tides and fiercer storms seem to hit harder than they used to.
Dealing with this increased threat has put Norfolk at the
forefront of American cities taking the lead on coping with
intense weather, from floods to droughts to killer heat, without
waiting for the federal government to take the lead.
In Norfolk, home to the largest U.S. Naval base and the
second biggest commercial port on the U.S. Atlantic coast,
floods are a perennial problem that has worsened in recent
decades, Assistant City Manager Ron Williams Jr told Reuters.
The relative sea level around Norfolk has risen 14.5 inches
(.37 metre) since 1930, when the low-lying downtown area
routinely flooded. The floods are worse now, because the water
doesn't have to rise as high to send the river above its banks
and into the streets, Williams said.
At the same time, severe storms are more frequent.
"We've had more major storms in the past decade than we've
had in the previous four decades," he said.
Extreme rainfall events have increased too.
Williams does not call what's happening in Norfolk a symptom
of climate change.
"The debate about causality we're not going to get into," he
said.
Still, many scientists see the frequent flooding as
consistent with projected consequences of rising global
temperatures, spurred by increased emissions of greenhouse
gases.
INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS PAY OFF
No matter what city leaders call it, some of their actions
speak louder than words.
Williams said Norfolk, a city of 243,000, needs a total
investment of $1 billion in the coming decades, including $600
million to replace current infrastructure, to keep the water in
its place and help make homes and businesses more resilient.
Paying for it will be a burden, Williams said. The city is
working with the state legislature and the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers, and hoping federal block grants will help too.
One proposed project, a flood wall to protect the historic
Ghent neighborhood and others, would cost an estimated $20
million to $40 million.
Williams said a similar barrier completed in 1970 banished
perennial floods from what is now the high-rise downtown. That
provided a great return on a $5 million investment, Williams
said, with $500 million in assessed real estate value in the
area that used to flood but now doesn't.
These measures have made Norfolk a leader for other coastal
cities on how to adapt to climate change, said Cynthia
Rosensweig, a NASA climate scientist who advises New York City
on its response. Rosensweig, Williams and others note that
building resilience into infrastructure before disasters hit is
far less expensive than rebuilding afterwards.
Henry Conde, a retired U.S. Navy captain who lives in Ghent,
said he and his neighbors feel the flood threat viscerally:
"There's a low-grade fever, so to speak, or an awareness
throughout the year. People are always on edge."
Armpit-high waders, stand-alone generators and sump pumps
are standard equipment for when the floods come and the power
goes out, Conde said in an interview at his 115-year-old home.
Winter nor'easters can be just as bad as summer hurricanes and
preparing for the worst beforehand instead of mopping up later
is simply an economic reality, he said.
Superstorm Sandy's strike on New Jersey and New York in late
October heightened awareness of the need to prepare for incoming
water. Sea levels are rising along almost every part of the U.S.
coastline, except in Alaska, according to the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric Administration ( here
).
Nearly three-quarters of U.S. cities see environmental
shifts that can be linked to climate change, but they lag behind
the rest of the world when it comes to planning how to adapt to
these changes and assessing how vulnerable they are, according
to a survey by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the
non-profit International Council on Local Environmental
Initiatives, or ICLEI.
U.S. cities have traditionally focused more on mitigating
climate change than adapting to it, the opposite of most cities
in the developing world, where vulnerability to climate-fueled
natural disasters is already high, said ICLEI's U.S. program
director Brian Holland.
More than 1,000 city leaders have signed the U.S. Conference
of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement (here),
in which they promise to try to beat global targets to cut
greenhouse gas emissions in their communities and urge Congress
to pass carbon-cutting laws.
But labeling it global warming can be dicey, given that
there is still controversy, particularly among politicians, over
whether human activity is contributing markedly to increasing
temperatures.
"Given the politicized view of climate change in this
country, it seems that some cities are emphasizing risk
management - that way they can get on with the important tasks
of reducing risk and safeguarding local residents and municipal
assets," said MIT's JoAnn Carmin, author of the 2012 survey of
468 cities worldwide, including 298 in the United States.
Still, city leaders can often reach consensus and act more
easily than some members of Congress can, said Jim Brainard, the
Republican mayor of Carmel, Indiana, and head of the Energy
Independence Task Force for the U.S. Conference of Mayors. One
reason for this is that lobbyists opposed to climate measures
rarely target mayors or other community leaders, he added.
(Reporting By Deborah Zabarenko.; Editing by Ros Krasny and
Andre Grenon)