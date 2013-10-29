(Adds U.S., analyst comments, Kosovo background)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The United States said
Tuesday it plans to use its leverage within global development
banks to limit financing for coal-fired power plants abroad as
part of Washington's international strategy to combat climate
change.
The U.S. Treasury said it would only support funding for
coal plants in the world's poorest countries if they had no
other efficient and economical alternative.
For richer countries, it would only support coal plants that
deploy carbon capture and sequestration, an advanced technology
for reducing emissions that is not yet commercially viable. That
essentially means the United States would limit coal funding to
only the world's poorest nations for now.
The rules affect U.S. support for new coal-fired power
plants funded by multilateral development banks such as the
World Bank. The United States is the world's second-biggest
greenhouse-gas emitting nation after China and has sought to cut
pollution blamed for warming the planet.
"As developing economies embark on a journey towards a clean
energy future, today's announcement marks an important step in
helping them reach this goal," U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for
international affairs Lael Brainard said in a statement.
President Barack Obama said in June the United States would
stop investing in most coal projects overseas, part of a broad
package of climate measures, and called on multilateral banks to
do the same.
Shortly after, the World Bank also agreed to a new energy
strategy that will limit the financing of coal-fired power
plants to "rare circumstances" for countries that have no
alternatives. It did not go as far as the U.S. guidelines in
specifying the funding would only go to the world's poorest
countries.
"What they have put out is an incredibly important political
signal about the future of coal internationally," Justin Guay,
associate director for climate at the Sierra Club, said about
the new U.S. guidelines.
"They said essentially that coal is not an acceptable fuel
source for the 21st century."
Treasury's move came on a day when miners from West
Virginia, Kentucky and other states held a rally outside the
U.S. Capitol to protest the Obama Administration's regulatory
policies, which they say are damaging the coal industry.
A House of Representatives energy panel also gathered
coal-state witnesses to discuss the Environmental Protection
Agency's "threat to affordable, reliable energy."
The wider impact of a new U.S. global energy strategy would
likely not be seen immediately, since bilateral donors and the
private sector will still continue to finance coal.
But some analysts think strict limits on public funding
could send a signal that coal is a risky investment and prompt
countries to turn to alternative energy sources.
"We believe that, if public financing points the way, it
will then facilitate private investment," Brainard told
reporters at a briefing.
The real test of the strategy could come next year, when the
World Bank is expected to decide whether to provide loan
guarantees for a Kosovo power plant fired by lignite coal.
A coalition of civic groups in Kosovo has asked the United
States to lean on the World Bank to withhold funding for the
plant, arguing there are better alternatives.
The U.S. Treasury declined to discuss the project
specifically because it had not yet been presented to the World
Bank's board.
The United States is the World Bank's largest and most
powerful member, but likely would still have to build coalitions
with other countries if it wanted to block funding for a
specific coal project.
The World Bank last approved funding for a coal-fired power
plant in 2010 in South Africa, despite lack of support from the
United States, Netherlands and Britain based on environmental
concerns.
Institutions such as the World Bank have been criticized for
urging global action to cut emissions of carbon dioxide, while
at the same time funding coal-fired projects. But others also
fret that a lack of public funding for coal could impair energy
access in poor countries struggling to raise their standard of
living.
