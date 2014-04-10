By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, April 10
WASHINGTON, April 10 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency's plan to focus on cracking down on just the
largest polluters will deliver "lasting returns" to the American
public, its top enforcement official said on Thursday.
Cynthia Giles, assistant administrator for the EPA's office
of enforcement, wrote in a blog post that the agency remained
committed to punishing polluters that violate U.S. rules but
needed to prioritize because of budgetary and staffing
constraints.
"Focusing on large, high impact cases requires significant
investment and long-term commitment. But this is the right way
to invest our resources to achieve tangible and lasting returns
to the public," Giles wrote.
In a strategic plan for 2014 to 2018 that it released on
Thursday, the EPA said it would enforce fewer cases overall
compared with recent years.
"This approach best protects public health not only by
addressing the most serious pollution problems, but also by
directing EPA's resources to important cases that may not be
addressed by states," the plan said.
Certain environmental and human health risks or the patterns
of noncompliance are so broad in scope and scale that EPA is
better suited to take action than individual states, the agency
added.
Giles said recent announcements about large settlements with
polluters point to the early success of the strategy.
For example, Texas oil company Anadarko Petroleum Corp
this month agreed to pay $5.15 billion for a massive
environmental cleanup involving nuclear fuel, rocket fuel waste
and other toxins around the country.
The Justice Department said it was its largest environmental
enforcement settlement.
Critics warn that smaller but still significant pollution
cases are unlikely to get enforced under the agency's new
approach, which will rely increasingly on technology and less on
manpower as the EPA sends fewer inspectors into the field.
Earlier this year, Reuters reported that budget shortages
might impede enforcement of potential water contamination cases
linked to natural gas drilling.
Giles said the EPA's new program, called Next Generation
Compliance, will use new information and monitoring technologies
to help the agency and states to get better compliance results.
"It is the right direction for the Agency regardless of
resources because it will increase effectiveness, and it becomes
more urgent in a time of challenging budgets, when we need to
reduce pollution, improve compliance, and target our enforcement
cases where they will make the most difference," she wrote.
In addition to streamlining enforcement, the EPA's new
strategy also addresses climate change and air quality;
protecting America's waters; cleaning up communities; advancing
sustainable development and ensuring chemical safety.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Ros Krasny)