WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. climate envoy Todd
Stern, who helped hammer out an international agreement in Paris
last year to curb carbon emissions and spur development of clean
technologies will step down on April 1, the State Department
said on Monday.
Stern, who was climate envoy for seven years, "played an
enormous role in achieving so many of our climate milestones,
and the tireless work by Todd and his team over many years will
benefit future generations in every corner of the globe,"
Secretary of State John Kerry said in a release.
Stern will be replaced by Jonathan Pershing, a geologist,
who has spent the last three years at the Department of Energy,
serving as senior climate adviser to Ernest Moniz, the
department's secretary.
Fighting climate change has been one of President Barack
Obama's top priorities. His administration, which is in its last
year, says it can still meet its climate goals, despite the
Supreme Court's putting a pause on his Clean Power Plan.
The plan has helped prompt a wide ranging switch
from coal-fired power plants to natural gas-burning plants,
which release less carbon emissions.
