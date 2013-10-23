WASHINGTON Oct 23 The U.S. states that already
have a plan in place to cut carbon pollution from power plants
are likely to make the case to regulators this week that their
program offers a viable model for others to follow.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday kicks off
an 11-city "listening tour" as part of its effort to craft
emissions rules for existing power plants. The tour starts in
New York and Atlanta. Meetings will then be held from Boston to
Seattle, wrapping up on Nov. 8.
The agency is expected to solicit ideas on how best to
regulate carbon emissions from the more than 1,000 power plants
now in operation - the cornerstone and arguably the most
controversial part of the Obama administration's strategy to
address climate change.
The EPA will use a rarely employed section of the federal
Clean Air Act, known as section 111(d), and will rely heavily on
input from states to craft a flexible rule that can be applied
to states with different energy profiles.
President Barack Obama set a June 2014 deadline for the
agency to propose its rules, which need to be finalized in June
2015.
REGIONAL INITIATIVE AS ROLE MODEL
Officials from some of the nine northeastern states in the
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) - a carbon trading
program targeting power sector emissions - will attend some of
the sessions and make the case that the initiative has a "plug
and play" option for states to meet future federal rules.
"We want to make the case ... that RGGI is fully compliant
with section 111(d)," said Collin O'Mara, secretary of the
environment and energy for Delaware.
Separately, representatives of California are expected to
ask the EPA to endorse the state's economy-wide, carbon
cap-and-trade system as compliant with future regulations.
It is unclear whether the EPA will choose for its rule a
"rate-based" approach - a standard for each plants to meet - or
a "mass-based approach," which would allow a state to get credit
for cutting pollution across a variety of sectors.
Delaware's O'Mara said he wants to make sure that RGGI
states are credited for the "mass-based" approach they have
taken. For 2010 through 2012, emissions in the states were, on
average, more than 30 percent lower than in 2005.
The regional initiative's approach has already drawn
interest from a handful of other states that want to join a
program that has already been tried and tested.
THREE-MINUTE SEGMENTS
Each person who wants to make comments at the listening
sessions will be offered a three-minute slot, said Niloufar
Nazmi Glosson, who is coordinating a listening session at the
EPA's regional office in San Francisco on Nov. 5.
The sessions are likely to attract speakers ranging from
state officials to green groups such as the Natural Resources
Defense Council to members of the National Association of
Manufacturing, which oppose what they call overregulation by the
EPA in tackling power plant emissions.
California, which has had a $1 billion carbon market in
place since January that targets stationary sources like power
plants, will use the listening sessions to tout the benefits of
its program.
"We will make the point that we think we have a pretty good
model here and we invite them to take a further look at it,"
said one source in California who is close to the EPA process.
LISTEN AND LEARN
Other states will be in more the listen-and-learn mode, said
Jennifer Macedonia, a senior adviser to the Bipartisan Policy
Center, a think tank.
Many "will likely try to incorporate the lowest cost
reduction measures, provide for a sufficiently long compliance
phase-in to allow for a smooth transition, and ensure that the
program's requirements won't compromise the availability of
affordable and reliable electricity," Macedonia said.
Coal-reliant states such as Kentucky and Pennsylvania are
already beginning to weigh options for complying with future EPA
carbon-curbing rules.
John Lyons, assistant secretary for climate policy for
Kentucky, said this month that it would not make sense for a
state like his, which relies on coal for 97 percent of its
electricity, to completely shift to cleaner natural gas to meet
future EPA standards.
"In the short term we are stuck dealing with the hand we
have been dealt," Lyons said, adding that a mass-based approach
that encourages plants to become more energy efficient could be
an option.
Officials from Pennsylvania are likely to participate in the
EPA's listening session slated for Philadelphia on Nov. 8, said
a spokesperson for the state's public utility commission.
The commission has already requested a meeting with EPA
Administrator Gina McCarthy to talk about the deactivation of
two major coal-fired power plants in the state. Both plants
cited future EPA rules as a reason for shutting.
