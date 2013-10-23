(Recasts top paragraphs, adds comment from congressman,
American Petroleum Institute)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Oct 23 The Environmental Protection
Agency on Wednesday kicked off an 11-city "listening tour" as
part of its effort to craft emissions rules for existing power
plants under the Obama administration's strategy to address
climate change.
States that already have plans in place to cut carbon
pollution are likely to make the case that their programs offer
a viable model for others.
The tour started in New York and Atlanta, with meetings
wrapping up on Nov. 8.
The agency is expected to solicit ideas on how best to
regulate carbon emissions from the more than 1,000 power plants
now in operation. That is the cornerstone and arguably the most
controversial part of the administration's program.
The EPA will use a rarely employed section of the federal
Clean Air Act, known as section 111(d), and will rely heavily on
input from states to craft a flexible rule that can be applied
to states with different energy profiles.
President Barack Obama set a June 2014 deadline for the
agency to propose its rules, which need to be finalized in June
2015.
REGIONAL INITIATIVE AS ROLE MODEL
Officials from some of the nine northeastern states in the
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative - a carbon trading program
targeting power sector emissions - will make the case that the
initiative has a "plug and play" option for states to meet
future federal rules.
"We want to make the case ... that RGGI is fully compliant
with section 111(d)," said Collin O'Mara, secretary of the
environment and energy for Delaware.
Separately, representatives of California are expected to
ask the EPA to endorse the state's economy-wide, carbon
cap-and-trade system as compliant with future regulations.
It is unclear whether the EPA will choose for its rule a
"rate-based" approach - a standard for each plant to meet - or a
"mass-based approach," which would allow a state to get credit
for cutting pollution across a variety of sectors.
Delaware's O'Mara said he wants to make sure that RGGI
states are credited for the "mass-based" approach they have
taken. For 2010 through 2012, emissions in the states were, on
average, more than 30 percent lower than in 2005.
The regional initiative's approach has already drawn
interest from several other states that want to join a program
that has already been tried and tested.
THREE-MINUTE SEGMENTS
Each person who wants to make comments at the EPA sessions
will be offered a three-minute slot, said Niloufar Nazmi
Glosson, who is coordinating a listening session at the EPA's
regional office in San Francisco on Nov. 5.
The sessions are likely to attract speakers ranging from
state officials to green groups such as the Natural Resources
Defense Council to members of the National Association of
Manufacturers, which opposes what it calls over-regulation by
the EPA in tackling power plant emissions.
California, which has had a $1 billion carbon market in
place since January that targets stationary sources like power
plants, will use the sessions to tout the benefits of its
program.
"We will make the point that we think we have a pretty good
model here and we invite them to take a further look at it,"
said one source in California who is close to the EPA process.
LISTEN AND LEARN
Other states will be in more the listen-and-learn mode, said
Jennifer Macedonia, a senior adviser to the Bipartisan Policy
Center, a think tank.
Many "will likely try to incorporate the lowest cost
reduction measures, provide for a sufficiently long compliance
phase-in to allow for a smooth transition and ensure that the
program's requirements won't compromise the availability of
affordable and reliable electricity," Macedonia said.
Coal-reliant states such as Kentucky and Pennsylvania are
already beginning to weigh options for complying with future EPA
carbon-curbing rules.
John Lyons, assistant secretary for climate policy for
Kentucky, said this month that it would not make sense for a
state like his, which relies on coal for 97 percent of its
electricity, to shift completely to cleaner natural gas to meet
future EPA standards.
Pennsylvania's public utility commission has requested a
meeting with EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy to talk about the
deactivation of two major coal-fired power plants in the state.
Both plants cited future EPA rules as a reason for shutting.
Some lawmakers in coal-dependent regions have called on the
EPA to hold listening sessions in areas that will be directly
affected by carbon emission limits.
Rep. Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, said the
EPA is preventing those whose livelihoods are at risk from new
rules from speaking up.
Last week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of
Kentucky called on the EPA to hold additional sessions in
coal-reliant states.
People who attended Wednesday's New York session were
largely in support of the EPA's plans, with the exception of a
representative of the American Petroleum Institute.
Howard Feldman, director of regulatory affairs for the lobby
group, said it is concerned that the EPA's planned regulation
"goes beyond the authorization of Congress and the Clean Air
Act."
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Additional reporting by Rory
Carroll in San Francisco and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing
by Ros Krasny and Steve Orlofsky)