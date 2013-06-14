By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, June 14
WASHINGTON, June 14 With a Senate vote on
President Barack Obama's nominee to head the Environmental
Protection Agency still in limbo, speculation is rising about
the fate of a proposed emissions rule for new power plants that
was scheduled to have been finished in April.
Obama nominated Gina McCarthy, now the EPA's top air and
radiation official, to head the agency in March. The Senate
Environment and Public Works panel backed her a month ago.
But Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has said he will not
schedule a floor vote on McCarthy's nomination until after the
chamber finishes working on immigration reform, which could be
in early July. One Republican senator continues a hold on the
nomination in an ongoing dispute involving a Mississippi River
levee project.
Industry and environmental groups have been waiting for the
EPA to complete one of its most eagerly anticipated regulations,
the so-called New Source Performance Standard for new power
plants.
Under the rule, which some say could play a major role in
Obama's climate strategy, no new power plant could emit more
than 1,000lb CO2/MWh - about the same as a new natural-gas
combined-cycle power plant.
The emissions target is far lower than even the most
efficient coal plants today, which emit carbon at around 1,800
lb CO2/MWh. It would effectively rule out the use of coal in the
electric sector without installing carbon capture technology,
which is not yet commercially viable.
Green groups say the rule will be a major first step to
cutting carbon emissions in the power sector, while many coal
users and backers say it will kill the U.S. coal industry.
The EPA missed an April 13 deadline to finalize the rule.
It has been silent on its plans since then, but some analysts
think the agency is tweaking the rule to make it more acceptable
to electric utilities and other industries, perhaps by setting
separate standards for coal- and natural gas-fired units.
"This certainly makes sense, as it would make the rule more
legally defensible," said Jeff Holmstead, a former EPA assistant
administrator and now a partner at Bracewell & Giuliani.
The National Mining Association, a lobbying group for the
mining industry, had a 45-minute meeting with McCarthy on
Wednesday to discuss the power plant standard and other issues.
"It was part of an ongoing dialogue with EPA on a variety of
issues that are very important to the industry," said Luke
Popovich, a spokesman for the group.
The Utility Air Regulatory Group (UARG), a coalition of
utilities that have challenged EPA regulations in court, tried
unsuccessfully to sue the agency over the new power plant rules
in December, even before they were finalized.
The delay of McCarthy's confirmation is worrying some
environmental groups that want Obama to act on a pledge he made
in his inaugural address in February to take action on climate
change - with or without Congress' blessing.
The months-long process "hamstrings her ability to do her
current job and future job - which is one of her opponents'
goals," Daniel Weiss, director of climate strategy at the
progressive Center for American Progress, said of McCarthy.
Meanwhile, 60 days have passed since three environmental
groups and a dozen states and cities filed their intent to sue
the agency for missing the April 13 deadline. Those parties
could take legal action as soon as Monday.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici. Editing by Ros Krasny and
Andre Grenon)