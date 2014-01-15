NEW YORK Jan 15 Major institutional investors
will need to ratchet up their investment in clean energy to
achieve the massive funding goals necessary to avert
catastrophic climate change, according to a report released on
Wednesday by investment group Ceres.
Ceres, a non-profit organization which advocates for the
adoption of "sustainable business practices," made seven
recommendations for the private sector and three for governments
on how to bridge the gap between today's clean energy investment
levels and the $1 trillion per year target estimated in 2013 by
the International Energy Agency.
Ceres said reaching the so-called "clean trillion" will
require the financial firepower of deep-pocketed institutional
investors, such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, who
manage around $75.9 trillion globally.
"Today's leading providers of capital to clean energy are
primarily commercial banks, national and multilateral
development banks and electric utilities. But these sources
alone are insufficient to double annual global clean energy
investment by 2020 and quadruple it by 2030," the report said.
Separately, a report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance
published on Wednesday found that global investment in clean
energy fell for the second consecutive year in 2013, to $254
billion from $281 billion in 2012.
The Ceres report was released as investors met in New York
for a conference on climate risk.
Mark Fulton, author of the Ceres report and former head of
research for Deutsche Bank Climate Change Advisors, said the
recommendations are focused mainly on what the markets can do to
increase the amount of investment.
For institutional investors, Ceres recommends measures that
would scale up clean energy investment.
One suggestion by Ceres called for institutional investors
to set firm goals - for example, to allocate 5 percent of their
portfolios to clean energy investment.
That approach would "give investors the best chance of
capitalizing on new clean energy-related opportunities across
all asset classes as opposed to relegating this clean energy
theme to just public equity or venture capital," Ceres said.
The report also advised investors to work with energy
companies to disclose the portfolio risk of their
carbon-intensive oil, gas and coal reserves becoming "stranded
assets" - unusable because of new regulations or market forces.
The report suggested that investors expand the current $2.5
trillion covered bond market for clean energy investment, which
would "broaden the universe of highly-rated fixed-income
products attached to clean energy."