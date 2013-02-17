WASHINGTON Feb 17 Thousands of protesters
gathered on the Washington's National Mall on Sunday calling on
U.S. President Barack Obama to reject the controversial Keystone
XL oil pipeline proposal and honor his inaugural pledge to act
on climate change.
Organizers of the "Forward on Climate" event estimated that
35,000 people from 30 states turned out in cold, blustery
conditions for what they said was the biggest climate rally in
U.S. history. Police did not verify the crowd size.
Protesters also marched around the nearby White House,
chanting "Keystone pipeline? Shut it down." Among the
celebrities on hand were actresses Rosario Dawson and Evangeline
Lilly, and hedge fund manager and environmentalist Tom Steyer.
The event came days after a bipartisan group of U.S.
senators made the latest call for Obama to approve the $5.3
billion pipeline, seen by many as an engine for job growth and
another step toward energy independence.
A new poll by Harris Interactive showed 69 percent of
respondents said they support construction of the pipeline, with
only 17 percent saying they oppose it.
One of Sunday's main organizers, climate activist Bill
McKibben, said that approving the pipeline, which would
transport crude oil from the oil sands of northern Alberta to
refineries and ports in Texas, would be akin to lighting a
"carbon bomb" that could cause irreparable harm to the climate.
"For 25 years our government has basically ignored the
climate crisis: now people in large numbers are finally
demanding they get to work," said McKibben, founder of the
environmental group 350.org.
Other major organizing groups on Sunday included the Sierra
Club and the Hip-Hop Caucus.
The proposed TransCanada Corp project has been
pending for 4-1/2 years. A revised route through Nebraska, which
would avoid crossing sensitive ecological zones and aquifers,
was approved by that state's governor last month.
Backers of Keystone, which would transport 830,000 barrels
of oil per day, say it would provide thousands of jobs in the
United States and increase North American energy security.
Environmentalists oppose the pipeline because the oil sands
extraction process is carbon intensive, and say the oil
extracted is dirtier than traditional crude oil.
Van Jones, Obama's former green jobs adviser, said if the
president approved the pipeline just weeks after pledging to act
on climate change, it would overshadow other actions Obama takes
to reduce pollution.
"There is nothing else you can do if you let that pipeline
go through. It doesn't matter what you do on smog rules and
automobile rules - you've already given the whole game way,"
said Jones, who is president of Rebuild the Dream, a
non-government organization.
Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, the
lone member of Congress to speak at the rally, told Reuters
Obama risked creating a "credibility gap" if he approved the
pipeline.
"He would have to roll out a very complete and very strong
package to offset something that on its own is described by
government scientist as 'game-over' on climate," he said.
Still, some of Obama's core constituents favor the pipeline,
including the labor union AFL-CIO's building and construction
unit, which sees the potential for job creation for its members,
and certain Democratic lawmakers.
In January, nine Democratic senators joined 44 Republicans
in urging the president to approve Keystone XL.