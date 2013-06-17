By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 17 Environmental groups and a
dozen states and cities said Monday they will delay planned
legal action against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,
saying they will wait to see if the White House soon unveils a
climate policy strategy.
The attorney generals of New York and nine other states,
along with three major green groups, had planned to sue the EPA
this week because it missed a deadline in April to finalize
emissions standards for new electric power plants.
Two months after notifying the agency they intended to sue,
the consortium had expected to file as early as Monday, but
backed off temporarily to allow the White House to disclose its
climate plans.
"Due to public reports that the president will be announcing
major action on climate change very soon, the Attorney General
has decided to postpone a lawsuit on this matter for a short
period," said Melissa Grace, a spokeswoman for New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman.
President Barack Obama reportedly told campaign donors last
week he will unveil a package of measures to combat climate
change, possibly including EPA curbs on power plant emissions.
Many of those donors are ardent opponents of TransCanada
Corp's planned Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry
oil produced in Canada's oil sands regions to refineries on the
U.S. Gulf Coast. Some policy analysts reason that, if Obama
approves the pipeline, he will face pressure to announce strong
climate measures as an offsetting measure.
The Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the groups
that planned to sue, said in a statement that whatever Obama
rolls out should advance his previous pledges on climate action.
"The president has set a goal to cut our carbon emissions by
17 percent - from our 2005 levels - by 2020. We need a set of
actions that will get us there," said David Hawkins, director of
climate programs at the environmental group.
Donors briefed on possible climate measures said they did
not know details about the plans, leading to speculation about
what policies would be included.
Some said recent low-key announcements by the White House,
such as a deal with China to limit ozone-harming
hydrofluorocarbons, or a plan announced earlier this month to
make the electric transmission system more efficient, signal a
wider approach.
"The administration is putting some common sense building
blocks for climate progress into place," said Vickie Patton, an
attorney for the Environmental Defense Fund.
But other analysts expect the president to be more
aggressive in anticipating of approving the Keystone pipeline.
"If it weren't for activism on Keystone XL, Obama might be
able to get by with small steps alone," said Manik Roy, vice
president for strategic outreach at the Center for Climate and
Energy Solutions.