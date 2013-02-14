WASHINGTON Feb 14 Two of the most liberal U.S.
senators on Thursday proposed a bill to tax carbon emissions,
raising up to $1.2 trillion in revenue over 10 years that would
largely be returned consumers.
Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Barbara Boxer, a
Democrat from California, attempted to seize on the momentum
from Tuesday's State of the Union speech when President Barack
Obama expressed support for efforts to battle climate change.
"We have the opportunity right now, with the president's
commitment in the State of the Union to make major progress,"
Sanders said at a press conference Thursday.
The bill would set a goal to slash heat-trapping greenhouse
gas emissions by 80 percent below 2005 levels by 2020 - in line
with the Obama administration's long-term emission reduction
target.
It would set a $20 tax for each ton of carbon dioxide
equivalent a polluter would emit beyond a set limit, which would
rise 5.6 percent annually over a 10-year period.
Boxer, chairwoman of the Senate environment and public works
panel, had drafted several bills in the past to make polluters
pay for their carbon emissions. Earlier versions focused on
setting up carbon cap-and-trade systems rather than imposing
taxes.
Boxer said she planned to bring the bill to her committee
for a vote in the spring with the aim of bringing it to the
Senate floor for debate in the summer. It is expected to face
stiff competition, especially from House Republicans, who as a
rule are wary of measures that could increase energy prices.
The tax would target upstream emissions from 2,869 of the
country's largest emitters, such as coal mines, oil refineries
and natural gas processing points, or 85 percent of the economy.
But it does not target power plants, which would continue to be
regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The tax would also apply to foreign companies who export
their fuels to the United States if their home countries do not
have equivalent carbon measures.
Unlike other carbon tax proposals, the Sanders-Boxer measure
would return 60 percent of collected revenues to consumers
instead of filling government coffers. In doing so it would take
a cue from a program in Alaska that provides a monthly dividend
payment to residents from oil revenues.
Other money generated by the tax would be used to invest in
energy efficiency and cleaner technologies, such as weatherizing
U.S. homes, tripling the current energy research at the U.S.
Department of Energy and seeding a fund that would encourage
public-private partnerships to develop renewable energy.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Kenneth Barry)