* Delay not leading countries to abandon faith in US

* MEF met ahead of global climate talks in Durban

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Recent U.S. delays in regulating greenhouse gases and other emissions are not hurting confidence among major economies in President Barack Obama's commitment to fighting global warming, Washington's climate negotiator said on Monday.

"There is still a lot of faith in notion the president is committed to this issue and is trying to get things done," Todd Stern, the U.S. climate envoy told reporters in a teleconference.

Stern was speaking after hosting a meeting of the Major Economies Forum, or MEF, a group of the world's biggest developed and developing countries set up by Obama in 2009, that works to find ways to co-operate on climate.

U.S. Environmental Protection Administrator Lisa Jackson said last week that her agency will yet again delay forging a plan to limit emissions of carbon dioxide from power plants. [ID:nS1E78D2F3]. It followed a delay the previous week on regulating ozone, which causes smog that can cause lung and heart problems.

Stern said Obama has taken actions on climate including existing and proposed rules to make vehicles more fuel efficient. Vehicles are the source of about a third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

The MEF was meeting ahead of annual U.N. climate talks later this year in Durban, South Africa.

Developed and developing countries are unlikely to agree to an extension of the Kyoto Protocol, which runs out in 2012, at the climate talks.

Stern said, however, that progress can be made on matters discussed the previous year. Steps can be taken on a Green Climate Fund to channel billions of dollars to poor countries, around transparency of reporting emissions, and on adaptation initiatives on climate change, he said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)