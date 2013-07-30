By Richard Valdmanis and Valerie Volcovici
| CAMBRIDGE, Mass./WASHINGTON, July 30
CAMBRIDGE, Mass./WASHINGTON, July 30 Delivering
her first speech as the top U.S. environmental steward, Gina
McCarthy on Tuesday pre-empted a frequent mantra of the agency's
critics - that the Environmental Protection Agency's regulations
disrupt the economy and cost jobs.
The benefits derived from rules to address climate change
and protect the environment far outweigh their costs, McCarthy
said. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on July 18 as EPA
administrator.
"Can we stop talking about environmental regulations killing
jobs please?" McCarthy said in a speech at Harvard Law School in
Cambridge, Massachusetts.
She said the EPA, often a lightning rod for Republican
opposition in Congress, is working to develop "a new mindset
about how climate change and environmental protection fits
within our national and global economic agenda."
She added that the federal Clean Air Act - the basis of the
agency's powers to set rules - had produced $30 in benefits for
every dollar spent in its name.
McCarthy was confirmed after a months-long process that at
one point involved a Republican boycott of a committee vote and
required her to answer more than 1,000 questions posted by
senators about the EPA's rulemaking processes and transparency.
The speech, just a few miles from her hometown of Boston,
marked the start of a nationwide tour to talk about why acting
on climate change is necessary and to dispel common criticisms.
McCarthy, along with Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz and
Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, are making public
appearances to help the president roll out the Climate Action
Plan he announced in June.
At the heart of Obama's plan will be new EPA regulations
that will target carbon emissions from existing power plants,
which account for more than one-third of U.S. greenhouse gases
and in many cases are fired by coal.
They said the agency will try to replicate the success it
had with the U.S. automotive industry, with which it
collaborated to craft new fuel efficiency standards to lower the
carbon footprint of the automobile fleet.
"This is a game plan for other sectors to follow on how we
can reduce emissions, strengthen energy security and develop new
economic benefits for consumers and businesses," McCarthy said.
In addition to close collaboration with industry, McCarthy
said she will look to states and local governments that have
piloted emission reduction policies and blueprints without
waiting for Washington.
(Reporting By Richard Valdmanis; Writing by Valerie Volcovici;
Editing by Ros Krasny and Maureen Bavdek)